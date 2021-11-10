North Belfast: Masked gang beat man with metal bars
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being beaten by a masked gang in north Belfast.
It happened at a house on Meadow Grove on Tuesday evening.
Police said they received a report at about 21:30 GMT that a number of men forced their way into the house and seriously assaulted the man with what were believed to be metal bars.
He suffered injuries to his head, arms and ribs, and damage was caused to his car and the windows of his house.
Police appealed for information.