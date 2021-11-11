Shadow NI secretary urges executive to convene citizens' assembly
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The Labour Party has urged Stormont to convene a citizens' assembly to focus on integrated education and housing in Northern Ireland.
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh will make the call in a speech in Belfast later.
She said it would be a "decisive step" in implementing a promise made in the New Decade New Approach deal.
That agreement, which restored power-sharing, included a pledge to hold a citizens' assembly every year.
That has not yet happened.
Such forums are used to improve civic engagement and allow members of the public to discuss issues that politicians usually cannot agree on.
Ahead of the speech, Ms Haigh said she believed it was time to "bring people back into the peace process and help rekindle the spirit of reconciliation".
"A properly designed citizens' assembly focusing on integrated education and housing could be a decisive step to building a shared future and build consensus," she added.
"The decade ahead must be a decade of integration if Northern Ireland is to decisively move forward and deliver the reconciliation the Good Friday Agreement promised."
She is also expected to use her speech to criticise the government's approach to negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Labour is strongly opposed to Article 16 being triggered, which would temporarily suspend parts of the arrangement.
But speculation remains it could happen within weeks, with the UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost saying on Wednesday that "significant gaps" remained in talks to reach a solution.