Firmus energy: Gas prices rise by further 38% in NI towns
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Firmus Energy is putting gas prices up by 38% from 3 December across its Ten Towns network area.
The company said rising global energy prices has "forced their hand" to put prices up for the third time this year.
Firmus gas prices increased by 35% in October and by 18% earlier in the year.
The move will affect about 55,000 customers in the Ten Towns area which includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry.
The Consumer Council said the increase would mean the annual bill of a typical household will rise by about £268 per year - or £255 per year for those with a prepayment meter.
Firmus energy customers in Greater Belfast and in the gas to the West network area will not be impacted by this tariff change.
Chairman of Firmus energy Dr David Dobbin said: "This is a not a firmus issue, but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom, sooner or later, will have to further increase their prices to meet the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale energy costs.
"We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable."
Firmus said it would be introducing a support scheme to offer targeted help to those most in need, which will go live around the same time as the increase takes effect.
Natasha Toman is a mum of four in Craigavon who is a firmus customer worried about what the price rise will mean for her.
She said: "This is two price rises in such a short space of time - it's going to be a tough winter. I topped my card up with the maximum amount, which is £49 before 1 October so I would be getting it at the cheaper rate and now it is going up again.
"We don't have the luxury to change suppliers, there is only firmus in this area so you just have to get on with it and make the money stretch, but it's tough going and it's going to be cutting in other areas as your home needs to be warm, particularly with four young children,."
The Utility Regulator, which regulates the suppliers in the market, had warned substantial rises in the price of gas were coming.
Chief Executive John French said: "Unfortunately, over the last six months, we have seen unparalleled increases in the cost of wholesale energy at a global level.
"Currently, it is unclear how long these higher global prices will last, but increasingly, market analysts are talking about higher wholesale prices for the next 18-36 months.
"However, if wholesale prices begin to reduce, our system of regulation in Northern Ireland allows us to act to make sure that reductions are fully passed onto consumers as quickly as possible," he added.