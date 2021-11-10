Newry house fire: Jimmy Thompson murder accused granted bail
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
A 42-year-old man accused of the murder of Andrew James Thompson in May has been granted bail.
Mr Thompson, known as Jimmy, died in a fire at a bungalow in the Park View area of Cloughoge, on the outskirts of Newry, County Down, on 21 May.
Gary Anthony Paul Magee appeared in court charged with Mr Thompson's murder and with arson endangering life with intent on Tuesday.
An application for bail was made by Mr Magee's defence team on Wednesday.
Mr Magee did not appear at Newry Magistrates Court for the proceedings, as having been remanded on Tuesday he is subject to a period of quarantine to comply with Covid-19 safety measures.
Objecting to the application, the investigating officer told the court on the night of Mr Thompson's death, police received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at 23:41 BST that a male was trapped in a house where there was a fire and neighbours were trying to get in.
After the fire service arrived Mr Thompson was carried from a bedroom out of the house unconscious and not breathing.
Despite undergoing CPR he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second man, Gary Magee, was found slumped at the back door, the court heard.
Mr Magee was unconscious but breathing and had a T-shirt pulled over his face. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The investigating officer told the court there were no signs of forced entry at the premises.
A forensic report found there were three scenes of fire in the house. One in the living room, one in the front bedroom and one in the rear bedroom, the court was told.
The report found that smoking materials could not have caused the fires, only direct ignition of combustible materials.
The court heard that during interview Mr Magee provided an account up until 23:00, after which he said the next thing he could remember was waking up in the Royal Victoria Hospital the next day.
'Two of the most serious charges'
The investigating officer told the court the police objected to bail on the basis that given the proposed address is in the same area as the incident, they fear Mr Magee could interfere with witnesses.
In the bail application, Mr Magee's defence barrister said the defendant had been living at the address since Mr Thompson's death and that there had been no evidence of witness intimidation.
Mr O'Hare said Mr Magee's sister was in court to support his application and that she was willing to put down a sizeable surety to help secure bail.
The judge said the defendant faced "two of the most serious charges" and that three measures needed to be satisfied in order to grant bail.
"There are no concerns in terms of turning up. The others are will he commit further offences and will he interfere with witnesses? I'm satisfied we can admit him to bail."
The terms of the £500 bail included a £1,000 cash surety, that Mr Magee is subject to a curfew between 10pm and 8pm, that he answers the door for bail checks and has a mobile telephone turned on at all times.
He also may not enter a licenced premises or be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, submit to field tests and he must have no contact with witnesses with the exception of his parents.
The matter will return to court on 8 December.