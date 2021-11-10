Covid-19: Belfast Trust estimates 20% of staff are not vaccinated
- Published
A senior health executive at the Belfast Trust has estimated that about 20% of its workforce has yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
The trust's medical director, Dr Chris Hagan, said he believes all health staff should be vaccinated.
But he told the BBC he understood the difficulties making vaccination compulsory could bring.
The compulsory scheme could involve all new recruits to health and social care and anyone who moves job within the health system.
Agency workers could also be included.
On Tuesday, it was announced that NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a deadline expected to be set for April next year.
Dr Hagan told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show that "it is so important that people are vaccinated, not only to protect themselves, but to protect patients".
But he added that there is not a requirement for staff to register their vaccinations so the exact figure for vaccine uptake among staff is unknown.
"We have encouraged staff to get vaccinated and keep encouraging staff to get vaccinated, but as you know it is not mandatory at the moment for staff to get vaccinated," he said.
"I think we have to follow the public consultation on this and I understand the risks of mandating vaccines, because there will be some staff who feel very strongly about this, and at a time when we are under enormous workplace pressures, the last thing we could afford to do is for staff to leave if they feel they were mandated.
"That is the risk of mandating a vaccine."
Hostility
A union representing health care workers in Northern Ireland said any attempt to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory for new and transferring staff would be met with hostility by its members.
Anne Speed, of Unison, said there is no clear evidence that unvaccinated health workers are spreading coronavirus.
"There are a number of factors which lead to the spread of the virus, consultation will help us determine what they are, but to single out health workers and say 'you have to be vaccinated on a compulsory basis' is unfair, unreasonable and a demand which health workers will be very hostile to," she added.
Covid vaccines were made compulsory for care home staff in England in June.
Health Minister Robin Swann said introducing such measures in Northern Ireland would be a significant development that should only be undertaken after careful consideration.
The consultation will also cover mandatory flu vaccines.
Mr Swann said there were compelling arguments that mandatory vaccination for existing health and social care staff in Northern Ireland could be counter-productive - potentially destabilising an already fragile workforce.
Northern Ireland's largest healthcare union, Unison, said it remained in favour of voluntary vaccination. and appreciated that the health minister "was not blindly following other jurisdictions" and consulting before bringing in changes here.