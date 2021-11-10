Austin Currie: Tributes paid to NI civil rights leader
Tributes have been paid to Austin Currie, one of the key figures in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland, who has died at the age of 82.
Mr Currie led a high-profile housing rights protest in 1968 and two years later he helped to found the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins said he gave "outstanding service to people of the island of Ireland".
He described Mr Currie as a "dedicated, sincere and very committed politician".
Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan, who led the party from 2001 to 2010, tweeted: "The Last Lion has left us."
He said Mr Currie's "purposed rage and principled roar" catalysed the civil rights movement.
Mr Durkan hailed him as "peaceful changemaker who, with others, charted path from divided grievance to shared governance".
In the late 1960s, Mr Currie was the youngest MP at Stormont and used his position to campaign against sectarian discrimination in the allocation of social housing in Northern Ireland.
He served as a member of parliament and as a government minister on both sides of the Irish border, winning a seat in the Dáil (Irish parliament) in Dublin in 1989.
Squatting protest
On 20 June 1968, Mr Currie and two other protestors broke into a council house in the village of Caledon, County Tyrone, and squatted in the property.
It followed the local council's decision to allocate a council house in Kinnard Park to a Protestant teenager who was single with no children, despite the social housing waiting list containing many Catholic families with young children.
The families in housing distress included several close relatives of Michelle Gildernew, the current Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
Mr Currie and his fellow squatters were evicted from the house by police after a number of hours, but the story made the UK national news that evening and is widely seen as having sparked the beginning of Northern Ireland's civil rights movement.
Ms Gildernew expressed her condolences on Twitter.
"Thinking of Senator Emer Currie, her mother Annita, and all the family on the death of a loving father and husband, Austin Currie," she said.
'Justice and fairness'
Fine Gael TD (member of parliament) Neale Richmond described him as a "courageous figure" who became a "very effective constituency TD" and a "really powerful" Irish government minster.
"He certainly brought a huge emphasis on that word reconciliation and broadening out horizons in terms of work in Northern Ireland," Mr Richmond told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
The SDLP veteran served as a junior minster in the Irish Department of Justice in a coalition government from 1994 to 1997.
"He brought a real sense of justice and fairness and certainly, up until very recently, he was still a great contributor to politics in this jurisdiction," Mr Richmond said.
"He regularly contributed to debate, not just about the situation in the north but on Brexit... that whole essence of fairness went right through his entire political career."
'A giant in politics'
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Austin Currie described him as "a committed civil rights activist".
In a tweet, Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry said Mr Currie was "a giant in politics across the island".
"He leaves a powerful legacy," he added.