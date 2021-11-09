NI civil rights leader Austin Currie dies
Austin Currie, one of the key figures in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland, has died aged 82.
He was also one of the founding members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) along with former leader John Hume.
In 1989, he won a seat for Fine Gael and served in the Irish parliament and as a government minister until he retired in 2002.
Mr Currie's five children described him as "wise, brave and strong".
They said he died peacefully in his sleep in Derrymullen, County Kildare.
"We thank him for the values that he lived by and instilled in us," they said.
"He was our guiding star who put the principles of peace, social justice and equality first."
He was married to his wife, Annita, for 53 years.
Their family described them as a "formidable team whose love for each other and their family saw them through some of the worst times in Northern Ireland's recent history".
'Titan of civil rights'
Born in County Tyrone, Mr Currie was the eldest of 11 children.
In 1968 he squatted in a council house in Caledon, a protest considered by some to have sparked the civil rights movement here.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Currie was a "titan" of the civil rights movement and a forefather of the party.
"Each time we lose a political giant like Austin we lose a piece of our history," he said.
"While moments like this bring us great sadness, it also gives us the opportunity to celebrate the man and the huge contribution he made to politics in both the north and south of our island.
"It's because of brave men and women like Austin who saw the way their community was being treated and refused to be silenced, that we all enjoy the freedoms and privileges we have today."