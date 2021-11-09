Brexit: Michelle O'Neill urges UK to remove Article 16 'threat'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has urged the UK to "remove its threat" to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
There is growing speculation the government could act due to the ongoing stalemate with the EU.
On Tuesday, Ms O'Neill and First Minister Paul Givan held virtual talks with UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost.
Speaking afterwards, she told Number 10 it was time to "dial down the rhetoric".
"I warned the government against the language they're using, I also asked them to remove the threat to trigger Article 16," she said.
"What we need to find is solutions and stability, certainly not another period of instability."
The protocol is the special Brexit deal between the EU and UK that leaves Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
That means goods can flow freely between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, removing the threat of a "hard border" on the island.
However, goods arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are now subject to checks, a situation that is being referred to as an "Irish Sea border".
The EU has proposed measures to ease the checks and controls for goods crossing the Irish Sea.
But the UK is demanding fundamental reform and there is growing speculation it will trigger Article 16 - which allows parts of the protocol to be unilaterally suspended if they are causing serious difficulties.
On Monday, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said little progress appears to have been made in talks between the UK government and the EU.
Ms O'Neill was also asked for her view on whether front-line health staff in Northern Ireland should be required to be fully vaccinated.
The government is expected to confirm the plans for England at a press conference later.
But any decision to follow suit in Northern Ireland would require legislation and approval from the Stormont Executive, it is understood.
Ms O'Neill said the executive was yet to receive advice that the move should take effect in Northern Ireland - but added that she was open to the possibility.
"I'd be more inclined to look at encouraging more uptake of the vaccine, but let's have that conversation.
"If the health minister brings forward proposals, I'd have to consider that. This issue is always going to come with human rights concerns and we'd have to take that decision based on all that information."