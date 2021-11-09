Carnlough: Five police officers hurt after car driven at constable
- Published
Five police officers have been injured in Carnlough, County Antrim, after a car was driven at a constable, who was on foot.
Police said they were dealing with an unrelated matter in the Bridge Street area just before 02:00 GMT on Tuesday when the officer was targeted.
He sustained injuries to his hand and arm "and has been left shaken". Four officers also sustained minor injuries.
Significant damage was caused to both police vehicles.
After the BMW car was driven at the officer, it collided with one police vehicle, before reversing into another, which police said had been positioned to block the BMW in.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving.