Covid-19: 11 more deaths and 1,028 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eleven more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,762.
Another 1,028 cases of coronavirus were reported, down from the 1,035 cases recorded on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 284,231 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Monday, there were 378 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 380 on Friday.
There were 44 Covid patients in intensive care units, up from 43 on Friday.
Last updated 8 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,724,333 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Of these, 1,335,075 are first doses and 1,249,253 second doses.
Last updated 8 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,492.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,428 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, up from 3,685 on Saturday.
The figures also show there are 478 patients with Covid-19 in hospital.
Seventy five with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, up from 74 on Saturday.
Last updated 7 November at 14:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,391,472 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,585,250 have had their first dose, and 3,519,855 their second dose.
Some 236,236 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 5 November at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland