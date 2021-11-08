Price rises 'restricting business activity in Northern Ireland'
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Price rises are restricting business activity in Northern Ireland and contributing to a decrease in new orders, an Ulster Bank survey suggests.
The bank's monthly survey of private sector activity is considered to be a reliable indicator of the economy.
It asks firms across the private sector about matters such as staffing levels, order books and exports.
Last month, the survey suggested both input costs and output prices rose at new record rates.
The bank's chief economist in Northern Ireland, Richard Ramsey, said inflation and supply chain pressure are starting to bite on business performance.
"This isn't surprising given the incoming news flow regarding energy costs and firms are passing these costs onto their customers by raising the prices of their goods and services at a record rate," he said.
"Perhaps the most telling indicator is new orders which shows that incoming business fell for the second month running with all sectors bar manufacturing posting a fall in new orders."
Construction was the sector which reported the steepest decline, with firms citing price increases as a factor putting off customers.
The one positive indicator that improved in October was employment, with firms recruiting at the fastest rate since May.