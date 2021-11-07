Newtownabbey: Bus hijacked and set on fire
A bus has been destroyed after it was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
The incident happened on Church Road at about 19:45 GMT on Sunday.
Police said four men got on to the bus, ordered the passengers and the driver to get off and then set it on fire.
No-one was injured.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon tweeted: "What does this madness achieve?"
"Buses are paid for and owned by the people of Northern Ireland," she added.
"Without them people can't get to and from work, or school, or hospital appointments.
"Our bus drivers are working class people who deserve to be safe in their jobs."
Church Road is closed and diversions have been put in place.
Police are instructing the public to avoid the area.