Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,035 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,751.
Another 1,035 cases of coronavirus were reported, down from the 1,194 cases recorded on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 283,203 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Friday, there were 380 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 378 on Thursday.
There were 43 Covid patients in intensive care units, up from 41 on Thursday.
Up-to-date hospital numbers will not be available until Monday as the Department of Health does not update its Covid Dashboard at weekends.
Last updated 7 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,722,452 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
Last updated 7 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,492.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,428 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, up from 3,685 on Saturday.
The figures also show there are 478 patients with Covid-19 in hospital.
Seventy five with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, up from 74 on Saturday.
Last updated 7 November at 14:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,391,472 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,585,250 have had their first dose, and 3,519,855 their second dose.
Some 236,236 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 5 November at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland