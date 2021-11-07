Belleek crash: Woman dies after two-vehicle collision
A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Belleek, County Fermanagh.
Police said the Boa Island Road is closed in both directions following the incident, which happened shortly before 16:00 GMT on Saturday.
Elsewhere, a male pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision on the Dublin Road in Newry.
The incident involving a car and the pedestrian happened at about 23:20 GMT on Saturday.
The Dublin Road has been closed and diversions are in place.