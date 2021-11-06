Northern Ireland Youth Assembly has first sitting at Stormont
The Northern Ireland Youth Assembly has held its first in-person sitting at Stormont's Parliament Buildings, with a host of topics up for debate.
Members discussed issues of concern to young people before voting and agreeing on four priorities.
Education, environment, health, and rights and equality will be the focus of their work for the next two years.
Ninety members aged from 13 to 17 were recruited this year from different backgrounds across Northern Ireland.
Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey presided over their sitting on Saturday.
He said the event was a "great step forward for local democratic participation and for empowering young people".
"What took place at today's sitting is hugely important," he said.
"The young people have debated and discussed the issues that they are passionate about.
"Following a vote, the Youth Assembly democratically agreed the four priorities that will be their initial focus over the next two years."
Youth Assembly member Lauren Bond said she wanted to become involved because she had "always been really interested in politics".
"When I saw this I was like: 'I need to be a part of it'," she said.
"I also always thought: 'How come it's always the adults that get to make the decisions that affect our future?'
"We should get a say in that so the Youth Assembly gives us the opportunity to do that."
Ronan Lynch, one of the Youth Assembly's youngest members, said teenagers' opinions mattered just as much as those held by adults.
"It is important for people around my age to voice their concerns too... we can still contribute to the discussion," he said.
The youth assembly's first sitting in July was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.