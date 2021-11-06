Spiking: Four more incidents in Belfast reported to police
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said it is investigating reports of a further four incidents of "spiking" in the Belfast area.
It said detailed investigations were taking place into each of the cases.
This includes a review of CCTV footage and the deployment of early evidence kits.
It said on Saturday that it wanted to "reassure the public that investigating these awful crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for our officers".
It added that it has been working with the hospitality sector to "provide up to date advice and guidance around enhancing crime prevention measures that will ensure the safety of everyone".
"We are stepping up our visibility and presence in the city centre and our frontline early evidence kits and procedures are enabling officers to respond to and investigate these incidents appropriately and quickly," Ch Insp Fox said.
"I would urge anyone who thinks they have been spiked to contact police as soon as possible so that we can maximise all investigative opportunities.
"Any perpetrator who thinks they can get away with these despicable acts should be left in no doubt that police are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate and apprehend them."
Last week, Supt Arnie O'Neill, who is leading the PSNI's response to spiking, said October's figures were a "bit higher" than previous months and suggested it was partly due to the gradual reopening of the hospitality sector after Covid-19 lockdowns.
He also suggested it was partly due to recent national and local media coverage of spiking, which has "probably encouraged" some victims who otherwise may not have wanted to come forward to contact police.
The justice minister, Naomi Long, also said recent media campaigns had helped to raise awareness of the fact that spiking was a serious crime.
But she added that more had to be done to encourage early reporting.