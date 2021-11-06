Police officer injured in west Belfast violence
- Published
A police officer has been injured and six police vehicles damaged during violence at an interface in west Belfast.
It follows "sporadic disorder" in the Lanark Way and Springfield Road areas on Friday night.
Police said "disorder broke out involving young people from both sides of the community".
Items were burnt on the roads and missiles thrown at police officers and police vehicles, police said.
It follows violence involving about 100 people in Lanark Way on Wednesday night, when missiles were thrown at police officers and police vehicles.
Police have said they are continuing to monitor the area and have urged people "to take greater responsibility for the messages that they post and share over social media sites that only seek to heighten community tensions and bring young people out on to the streets to engage in violence".
"Regrettably, once again, as a result of public disorder in the Lanark and Springfield Road areas, a police officer has been injured and further damage has been caused to police vehicles," Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Ch Insp Fox said.
"I would urge the young people who have been involved in this activity previously, and their parents, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures.
"These actions have serious consequences.
"My message is simple, walk away and don't get involved in any trouble."
Police thanked community representatives who worked with them "to restore calm and minimise the impact on the local community".
They said they "maintain the capability and resource to deal with any further disturbances and address any community concerns".
"Neighbourhood officers will be out conducting high visibility patrols across the areas to prevent and detect crime," they added.