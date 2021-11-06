Covid-19: Six more deaths and 1,194 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,747.
Another 1,194 cases of coronavirus were reported, up from the 1,164 cases recorded on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 282,168 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Friday there were 380 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 378 on Thursday.
There were 43 Covid patients in intensive care units, up from 41 on Thursday.
Up-to-date hospital numbers will not be available until Monday as the Department of Health does not update its Covid Dashboard at weekends.
Last updated 6 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,715, 731 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Last updated 6 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,492.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,685 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, up from 3,903 on Friday.
The figures also show there are 444 patients with Covid-19 in hospital.
Seventy four with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, down from 76 on Friday.
Last updated 6 November at 14:20 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,391,472 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,585,250 have had their first dose, and 3,519,855 their second dose.
Some 236,236 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 5 November at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland