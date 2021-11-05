BBC News

North Belfast: Suspected cannabis worth £100k seized

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 has been seized by police following the search of a house in north Belfast.

Police said the suspected drugs were discovered during "a proactive policing operation" in the area at about 15:30 GMT on Friday.

They have been taken away for further forensic examination.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Carey said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm."

