Dungannon: Three men charged over Elm Avenue incident
- Published
Three men have been charged following an incident in Dungannon, in County Tyrone.
Police received reports of a number of men fighting in Elm Avenue at about 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, affray and driving related offences.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and criminal damage.
A 41-year-old man has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, dangerous driving and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The men are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.
One man was released on bail pending further inquiries.
As usual, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.