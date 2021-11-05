Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,164 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,741.
Another 1,164 cases of coronavirus were reported, down from the 1,481 cases recorded on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 280.974 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Friday there were 380 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 378 on Thursday.
There are currently 43 Covid patients in intensive care units, up from 41 on Thursday.
Last updated 5 November at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,707,819 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Last updated 5 November at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,492.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,024 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from 3,174 on Wednesday.
The figures show there are 458 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 460 on Wednesday.
Ninety patients with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, up from 86 on Wednesday.
Last updated 4 November at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,337,911 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,583,333 have had their first dose, and 3,518,356 their second dose.
Some 236,222 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 4 November at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland