Covid-19: Nisra records 50 further deaths in NI
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
A further 50 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 29 October.
That is two less than the 52 reported for the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, to 3,641.
The Department of Health's total, up to last Friday, based on a positive test being recorded was 2,697.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
Of the agency's measure, just over two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (68.5%).
There have been 1,123 care home resident deaths, accounting for slightly less than a third (30.6%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
People aged 75 and over accounted for 74.2% of the 3,641 Covid-19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 29 October 2021.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.6% respectively), according to the Nisra figures.
The figures also show that Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh council areas both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.5 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).