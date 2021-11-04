Ballymoney: Woman dies following crash between car and lorry
- Published
A woman has died and a man has been injured following a crash between a car and a lorry in County Antrim.
It happened on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney at about 14:50 GMT on Thursday.
Police say the woman, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene.
A male passenger in the car was taken to hospital.
The Frosses Road remains closed in both directions.
Diversion are in place between the Drones Road roundabout and the Kilraughts Road roundabout, and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.
Inspector Watt said: "Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police."