Dunluce Centre in Portrush put back up for sale
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
The Dunluce Centre in Portrush, County Antrim, is to be put on the market for a third time.
Councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have voted to reject the latest bid for the former entertainment complex.
The centre, once one of the area's top tourist attractions, closed in 2013 because of falling visitor numbers.
The complex last put up for sale in 2020 with an asking price of almost £1m.
It is understood one developer proposed opening a climbing wall, a soft play room, slot machines and food area at the site.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) councillor Norman Hillis said he believed it was better the centre goes back on the market.
It would allow council to gauge further interest, he said.
"While I appreciate money and a bid was on the table, I felt what was being offered was lacklustre, underwhelming and with zero wow factor," Mr Hillis said.
He added: "I didn't think it would be something that would encourage people to the Causeway coast. Portrush deserves, and can get, better.
"I don't want it sitting there, but does that mean you take something that's wrong to have money in the pocket? I'm hoping there's more blue-sky thinking."
Alliance Party councillor Chris McCaw said the council vote to reject the bid and relist the complex had been a "very close one".
"A very close vote, 18-17 not to sell the Dunluce Centre to the preferred bidder and to put it back on the market. Pleased to be one of the 18," he said.
Mr McCaw added that there were questions to be asked of the the new sale process and the valuation of the land.
"I also believe that no option should be off the table and that we should be exploring the idea of leasing rather than selling," he said.
"Significant concerns have been raised about the potential lack of control council would have on the site in the event of freehold sale."
It is understood council pays more than £40,000 every year to maintain the centre.