Kenneth Branagh comes home with ‘Belfast’ film premiere
- Published
Movie stars, including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds, have joined Kenneth Branagh on the red carpet to open this year's Belfast Film Festival at the Waterfront Hall.
Branagh returned to his hometown to showcase his latest film Belfast.
It follows the life of a Belfast family in the late 1960s as The Troubles broke out and will be released in UK cinemas on 21 January.
Also at the premiere was break-out star of the movie 10-year-old Jude Hill.
The film explores his character's childhood, amid the social and political tumult of the time.
Speaking to BBC News NI at the premiere in Belfast Kenneth Branagh said it was a story he had wanted to write for a long time.
"At one stage I thought there was maybe a story about my grandparents when they were young," he said.
"But in the end it became clear that it [the story] was about this turning point, this moment of change here.
"There were a lot of big questions for anyone living in Belfast and we had our own little version of it in our family."
Fans have arrived all the way from Germany to try to catch a glimpse of the stars and there is an array of cameras and reporters.
I was lucky enough to see the film last night. I have to admit, I sometimes struggle with films about Northern Ireland but I thought Belfast was really wonderful.
Set in August 1969, the Troubles are there but in the main it's an affectionate portrait of a childhood where, actually, the city is a wonderful place to young Buddy, at the centre of the film.
Yet there is gathering darkness as the Troubles start to impact.
Obviously it's semi autobiographical - the family live at 96 Mount Colliers Street in Tigers Bay - so there are a lot of local references.
The big question is do they stay or do they go?
Traumatic change
Branagh's parents left Belfast and moved to England when the Troubles started and he said the film is about trying to understand why they made that decision.
"What I felt very strongly about that time was I felt very secure. I really knew who I was and I felt in this city that you couldn't get lost.
"We were related to one half of Belfast and we went to school with the other half.
"That that was instantly lost in a moment of traumatic change which happened to everyone was, something I really wanted to understand my parents' process with."
Written and directed by Branagh, it also stars Dame Judi Dench.
'Belfast' has received plaudits from the global film industry and was awarded Toronto International Film Festival's People Choice Award following its screening in September.