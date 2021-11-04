Bangor: Judge warning as man jailed for fatal crash
- Published
A Bangor man has been jailed for causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving and for causing grievous bodily injury to her baby daughter.
Steven Boyd, 48, of Ballymaconnell Road, was sentenced to six months in prison and six months on licence.
The collision occurred on the outskirts of Bangor on 10 November, 2017.
Boyd admitted he was using his mobile just prior to the collision to access a phone number from a work email.
During his sentencing at Downpatrick Crown Court, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC warned about the danger of using a mobile phone while driving.
Judge Miller said the case was "one of the most tragic and heart-breaking cases I have had to deal with".
He said: "A young woman - a doctor, a wife, a mother - lost her life and her baby daughter sustained life-changing injuries.
"A husband and father was left bereft of his life partner and facing the prospect of bringing up a child who will have no meaningful memories of her mother beyond those directly linked to her death."
Judge Miller said "nothing that this court does today will fill that void, heal that hurt or restore to the family that which has been taken from them".
Boyd did not have any previous driving conviction and had not driven since, the court heard.
Judge Miller said the collision happened because he was using his phone.
"Day and daily you will see drivers of cars, vans and lorries either with a phone clamped to their ears or looking down, plainly either reading, scrolling or even writing texts and emails.
"No-one can safely control a vehicle in such circumstances and it is a lie to suggest otherwise."
Prosecuting QC Sam Magee said traffic was almost stationary when the fatal collision occurred close to Ballygilbert Church.
Mr Magee said the Renault Clio was at the rear of the queue of traffic when it was struck from the rear by Boyd's BMW, which was driving at about 60mph.
The emergency services including the Air Ambulance were called, but the woman who was the front seat passenger of the Renault did not regain consciousness.
Her husband, who was driving the vehicle, sustained a minor wound whilst their daughter, who was strapped into a child seat in the back, was gravely injured.
Mr Magee said Boyd was "clearly distraught" when he got out of his car.
He told police at the scene: "I looked down at the centre console at my phone. I looked up. The traffic was stopped. It was totally my fault."
Charles Macraner QC, representing Boyd, said the fatality had "permeated every aspect of his life" and that his thoughts are constantly with the bereaved family.
Judge Miller said no message or call was "so important that it cannot be put off until it is safe to take it without risk".
"If nothing else of a positive nature emerges from this tragedy, may this case serve as a dreadful warning of what may flow from such a reckless disregard of the duty of care inherent in the responsibility of every one of us who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle."