PSNI Simon Byrne: 'Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated'
- Published
Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated within the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the chief constable has said.
Simon Byrne said he was "unequivocal about his expectations" of behaviour.
His comments come after civilian PSNI employee Sinead McGrotty said she was let down after making allegations of sexual assault against a serving officer.
Ms McGrotty said she was subjected to inappropriate comments and touching by Det Con Ronan Sharkie.
Mr Byrne told at a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday afternoon that he had become aware of Ms McGrotty's case in February 2021 as part of an ongoing grievance process.
He said he had since undertaken careful assessment of the allegations and hoped to present his findings personally to Ms McGrotty within weeks.
"In my interim findings and ongoing personal contact with Sinead, I have acknowledged the really difficult journey she has experienced and I do not believe she has always been treated with sufficient sensitivity or empathy," he said.
"I cannot undo what has happened in the past to Sinead and it will eventually come out how long she has had to wrestle with some of these issues, but I have given my commitment that my finding will be presented to her as soon as possible and that any actions arising from that will be implemented by us as a matter of priority."
Ms McGrotty is taking an industrial tribunal against the PSNI.
Mr Byrne said he was limited in what else he could say due to ongoing legal proceedings.
Ms McGrotty said the officer's inappropriate behaviour started shortly after she joined the police as a civilian administrator in 2008 and escalated until she reported the officer in 2012.
An internal disciplinary process was carried out over the allegations.
Det Con Sharkie accepted one allegation of inappropriate touching and was fined £250.
He was not suspended at any stage and retained his job.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told the Policing Board meeting he hoped moments such as the death of Sarah Everard and Ms McGrotty's story would allow other people the space to come forward.
"I would hope women would see this as a further opportunity to step forward if they have been a victim either internally or externally and report that," he said.
"They are difficult and uncomfortable things to hear, they are important to hear.
"They happen and we have to have the courage to face into that."
At the meeting, DUP board member Joanne Bunting referred to a new recruitment campaign launched by the PSNI this week.
She said: "We talk often about the barriers to recruitment and this may well be a new one.
"What reassurance can you give to those people who are considering becoming members of the PSNI that they are safe in your organisation?"
Mr Byrne said: "My appeal to anyone who is considering a police career as a woman is don't let that put you off.
"We are determined to root out this behaviour and create a safe and inclusive work environment for women and people from all different backgrounds."