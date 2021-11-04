Covid-19: 12 more deaths and 1,481 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Twelve more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,737.
Another 1,481 cases of coronavirus were reported, up from 995 cases recorded on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 279,810 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, there were 378 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, the same figure as was reported on Wednesday.
There are currently 41 Covid patients in intensive care units, up from 39 on Wednesday.
Last updated 4 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,694,799 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,246,319 people have received their second dose and 10,549 people have received their third dose.
A total of 106,248 people have received their booster dose.
Last updated 4 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,492.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,174 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 3,726 on Tuesday.
The figures show there are 460 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 493 on Tuesday.
Eighty-six patients with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, down from 90 on Tuesday
Last updated 3 November at 16:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,422,138 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,669,184 have had their first dose, and 3,516,732 their second dose.
Some 236,222 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 3 November at 16:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland