Missiles and fireworks thrown at police in Lanark Way
Missiles and fireworks have been thrown at police dealing with public disorder in the Lanark way area of north Belfast.
Riot police have been deployed and a number of bins have been set alight,
A protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol had been planned in the area on Wednesday.
Officers are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.
Politicians linked that attack to opposition to the protocol.
The protocol is the special Brexit deal which prevents a hard Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
That also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
Unionist politicians say the arrangement undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.