Brexit: NI has not seen significant fall in GB imports, economist claims
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A senior trade economist has suggested that Northern Ireland has not experienced a significant fall in imports from GB due to the protocol.
Prof Martina Lawless was giving evidence to an Irish parliamentary committee.
She said the biggest change in trade patterns was Irish companies buying less from GB and more from NI.
But she said goods going into Northern Ireland appear to be sourced in "more or less the same direction" as before.
She conceded that is a "speculative" analysis due to the lack of up-to-date official figures on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
That also creates a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something the EU accepts is causing difficulties for many businesses.
The EU has proposed measures to ease the checks and controls while the UK is demanding a fundamental reform of the protocol.
Surveys by business groups have suggested there have been significant falls in Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade in some sectors.
'Large increase' in Ireland to NI imports
Last week a survey by the Food and Drink Federation suggested large GB food manufacturers had seen sales to Northern Ireland fall by an average of 10% this year.
Prof Lawless suggested that overall the shift away from Great Britain sourcing in Northern Ireland had not been dramatic.
She based her analysis on official Irish government figures, which track monthly trade flows between Ireland, GB and NI.
She said there had been "a very large increase" in imports into Ireland from Northern Ireland as Irish companies switched sourcing away from Great Britain.
Irish exports to Northern Ireland have also risen but Prof Lawless said they have increased by "a much smaller amount".
"It does suggests goods going into Northern Ireland are still being sourced in perhaps more or less the same direction," she told the Seanad Select Committee on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU.
"We haven't seen any great shift in supply in terms of Northern Ireland massively increasing what they buy from Ireland and the EU to replace goods from Great Britain.
"All of the change in trade from Northern Ireland has been them selling more into Ireland and the EU market rather than having to buy more from it," she added.