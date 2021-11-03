Driving tests: Lockdown backlog may not clear until end of 2022
- Published
It could take until the end of 2022 to clear the backlog in driving tests, according to a Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) official.
Theory and practical tests were cancelled when lockdown was imposed on 26 December last year.
The testing system fully reopened to customers on 23 April after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
More than 30,000 driving tests were carried out between April and September this year.
Booking slots for March 2022 opened for customers earlier this week.
Pat Delaney, the DVA's director of operations, told assembly members on Stormont's infrastructure committee that "we're probably looking towards the back end of next year to get everything cleared".
He added that this would only be possible if the DVA was consistent and managed to get 70-75,000 tests done "in a full financial year".
He added: "It all depends on what is coming into the system."
Theory tests available
In terms of driving theory tests, the official said 4,142 tests were completed in September of which 3,627 were for private cars.
In the same period, 5,267 practical car driving tests were completed.
DVA chief executive Jeremy Logan told the committee that the driving test figures for September show "a reduction in the amount of people applying for a theory test".
He added that there was "plenty of capacity in theory tests available over the next number of months".
"We're not seeing them book up as quickly, which is a sign that we're maybe coming out of the peak demand."
There are currently 23,400 theory appointments available in the system.
MLA's have also heard that the DVA is "struggling" with sickness absences among examiners.
Mr Delaney told assembly members that the current sickness rate among vehicle examiners is 15%, with long Covid among the causes.
"We have a number of our staff who have very, very serious illnesses and we have a number of staff who are out with long Covid," he said.
"And we have a number of staff who currently either have Covid or have been pinged as a close contact."
According to Mr Delaney, some of those who were seriously ill are unlikely to return to work.