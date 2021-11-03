Covid-19: 125 Delta plus cases detected in Northern Ireland
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
- Published
A total of 125 cases of the Delta plus variant have been detected in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has confirmed.
The PHA's deputy director of public health said while evidence was still emerging, it did not appear the variant causes more severe disease or renders vaccines less effective.
The new Covid-19 strain is a mutation of the existing Delta variant.
The variant has been detected in at least 42 countries.
The UK Health Security Agency said it was a "variant under investigation" but it is not currently deemed to be a variant of interest or concern.
Dr Brid Farrell said identification of cases of the variant here was inevitable at some point - particularly as society has opened up and most restrictions have been lifted.
The identification of the variant underpins the need for continued vigilance and adherence to the public health guidance, Dr Farrell added.
"We ask the public remain vigilant, continue to exercise caution, wear a mask and maintain appropriate distance when required, when meeting people indoors, open windows and doors to ventilate the room," she said.
"Vaccine uptake is also an important means of securing protection against Covid-19 infection.
"The coming weeks will be very busy, with a significant escalation of the booster programme, along with the school-based programme and the ongoing provision of first and second doses.
Dr Farrell repeated calls for all those eligible to come forward for a vaccine.
"The significant benefits of vaccination are clear, it protects you and those close to you," she added.