Covid-19: Nine more deaths and 995 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,725.
Another 995 cases of coronavirus were reported, down from 1,114 cases recorded on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 278,329 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, there were 378 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 381 on Tuesday.
There are currently 39 Covid patients in intensive care units, up from 36 on Tuesday.
Last updated 3 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,682,730 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,245,772 people have received their second dose and 10,085 people have received their third dose.
A total of 96,279 people have received their booster dose.
Last updated 3 November at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,436.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,726 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 2,855 on Monday.
The figures show there are 493 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 515 on Monday.
Ninety patients with Covid-19 are in hospital intensive care units, down from 91 on Monday.
Last updated 2 November at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,321,145 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,573,726 have had their first dose, and 3,511,230 their second dose.
Last updated 29 October at 19:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland