Covid-19: Robin Swann says he cannot rule out return of restrictions
- Published
The reintroduction of some Covid-19 restrictions cannot be ruled out, the health minister has said.
However, Robin Swann said he and his executive colleagues would do "all that we can" to avoid another lockdown.
Last month Mr Swann said Northern Ireland was "facing into the most difficult winter ever experienced".
Emergency departments reported high numbers of patients over the weekend, with one patient at the Ulster Hospital waiting 44 hours to be admitted.
Many hospitals are currently operating over capacity.
On Sunday nightclubs reopened in Northern Ireland and legal requirements on social distancing were also scrapped.
People can now move around venues and stand to have a drink or eat food, and face coverings are not required when customers are dancing.
Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Mr Swann encouraged people to keep coming forward for vaccination.
"I hope that we don't get into a position where we have to go down the lengths of a further lockdown," he said.
"Will we have to look at further restrictions? Possibly. But I'll always take that advice from the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser in regards to where we are."
Mr Swann added that a lockdown would be a "detrimental step that I wouldn't want to recommend" but "having to downturn services again" is also something the health minister does not want see happen.
"We must realise we are seeing levels of pressure that we have never seen before," he said.
"That's why we're pushing the vaccination programme as much as we can to get people to still come forward to get their first vaccine and their second vaccine and their booster programme."
Mr Swann said the shortage of front-line staff was a result of years of underinvestment in Northern Ireland's health service.
"As we see that increase in pressure across all our service areas and all our trust areas we are working to mitigate them as best we can," he said.
"But we have limited staff to be able to do that, so it really is about working in partnership with the general public."
He added: "I don't have enough nurses, I don't have enough doctors, I'm on record saying that.
"Unfortunately it's not about producing staff out of nowhere, we can't do that.
"So it's about supporting the current staff that we have, doing the job they are doing."
Mr Swann said that he would consider again asking the military for medical staff if needs be.
"I'm quite content to ask for them and it is something we currently keep under review," he said.
"But it also depends on the Ministry of Defence as well, it's not a standing pool of people that we can utilise all the time, they are there when they are available."
The health minister acknowledged there had been a slow start to the booster vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, but said he expected it to pick up pace.
"I think our vaccine programme and the people working on it actually should be commended for the work they have done with a vaccine that only became available less than 11 months ago," he said
"Our booster programme had been slow to start, but when you listen both to community pharmacies and GPs, it's a programme that's well in place, it's a programme that's actually ramping up as well.
"I would encourage people to come forward and not just get their booster vaccine but actually get their first and second doses as well."