IVF cycle increase in Northern Ireland depends on extra cash
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Increasing the number of IVF cycles will depend on how much money Northern Ireland receives from Westminster as part of the budget, according to Health Minister Robin Swann.
The Stormont executive committed last year to increase the number of cycles funded for people to have a baby.
But that has not yet happened.
Up to three cycles of treatment for eligible women is recommended by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence.
While that guideline was endorsed by the Department of Health in 2017, Mr Swann said it had been "impossible to implement" due to the lack of recurrent funding and "other capacity restraints".
The minister was speaking while visiting staff at the Regional Fertility Centre in Belfast.
His comments will be disappointing to all of those on treatment waiting lists, which have increased by almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The longest waiting time for an outpatient appointment is currently 11 months.
Women are currently entitled to one cycle paid for by the health service.
Mr Swann said the pandemic had created additional challenges due to social distancing in the clinic and staff having to help in other parts of the health service.
He said it was hoped the commitment of staff would bring waiting lists back to pre-pandemic levels by March 2022.
He said that was not just the responsibility of his department but instead the entire executive.
"I know there are many people who are waiting to find out when IVF provision will be increased," he said.
"I want to assure them that planning is underway to ensure that once waiting lists are stable and funding is secured, all of the infrastructure, procedures and staff are in place to deliver these additional cycles sustainably."