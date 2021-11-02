Covid-19: Swann 'uncomfortable' with vaccination status call
- Published
Health Minister Robin Swann has said he would "not be comfortable" with patients being able to ask if health care staff have been vaccinated.
He said the issue had not been discussed within the Department of Health nor raised with him.
Several medical professionals have argued in favour of the move.
Mr Swann said he did "not intend going down a route" where healthcare staff would have to provide proof of vaccination before treating patients.
"It's not something I was aware of... and not something I've definitely made a decision on," he told Stormont assembly members.
The minister also defended the executive's decision to maintain compulsory use of face coverings in some settings over autumn/winter.
They remain mandatory on public transport and in certain indoors settings such as when people are moving around hospitality venues.
Mr Swann said he would like to see "more enforcement" of their use.
But added: "That power does not lie with us, we rely on other departments, local government and the PSNI to have those conversations."
He said the use of face coverings remained a "critical tool" in the executive's response in managing coronavirus.