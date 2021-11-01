Craigavon: 'Viable device' found during security alert
A suspicious object, found in Craigavon in County Armagh, was "a viable explosive device" police have said.
Police were called to Enniskeen at about 13:45 GMT on Monday.
The object has been taken away for further forensic examinations. The security alert has now ended
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Insp Adam Ruston thanked those affected by the alert for their patience during the proactive policing operation.
He asked for anyone with information contact his officers.
DUP MLA for Upper Bann, Jonathan Buckley, described it as a "worrying and sinister development."
"The people of Craigavon and indeed Northern Ireland will not be held back by those whose only desire is carnage and disruption," he added.