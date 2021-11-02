Catholic recruitment an issue as PSNI turns 20
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
New figures have revealed the ongoing problems the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has in hiring more officers from a Catholic background.
Of 193 officers recruited in 2020, 75% (144) were Protestant and 24% (46) were Catholic.
It comes as the PSNI launches a new recruitment drive in the week that marks 20 years since it was established.
One of its priorities has been increasing Catholic officer numbers.
In 2001, under policing reforms, the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), which was overwhelmingly Protestant, was renamed the PSNI.
One of the aims was to build broader community support and increase Catholic officers.
For that reason, it regularly publishes figures on the perceived religious background of applicants and officers.
Legislation, which ran for a decade until 2011, saw Catholic officer numbers increase fourfold - they now make up 32% of the service's 7,000 officers.
But since the legislation ended the increase has stalled and there have been warnings numbers could begin to fall back.
Unionist parties do not support its re-introduction.
When the 2020 recruitment campaign launched, Sinn Féin politicians attended for the first time.
In terms of applications, 66% were from those of a perceived Protestant background, 31% Catholic and the remainder were undetermined.
But when it came to appointees, 75% were Protestant and 24% Catholic - though recruitment is said to be "ongoing".
The PSNI has remarked upon this issue previously and pointed out that Catholic applicants can drop out as a result, for example, of the prospect of having to leave the community they grew up in.
"Legacy is the biggest issue for the PSNI," according to Sinn Féin's policing board member Gerry Kelly.
"If Sinn Féin came out tomorrow and said 'everybody join the PSNI', that wouldn't make a difference because people make up their own minds," Mr Kelly told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We support the PSNI dealing with the present, but when it comes to legacy, who could support any chief constable going into court or actually refusing to give information to the courts or to the ombudsman or whoever it may be."
Mervyn Storey, chair of Stormont's justice committee, said he believed people "from all sections of our community" should be encouraged to join the police service.
"What we want to see is not political interference, it is effective, efficient policing so that whether you're in a loyalist community or a nationalist republican community, or whatever community you're in, you'll know that if you break the law there'll be a police service that will do all in their power to apprehend you," said the DUP party member.
'Still issues'
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told Good Morning Ulster "there are still issues in communities about how people feel about the police in both sides".
However, Mr Hamilton said there are "huge differences" between the RUC and the PSNI.
"There are so many things that are different for constables joining now, we are more visible, whenever I was a constable we very rarely drove around in a marked police car, now most of our police cars are marked," he said.
Ahead of the new recruitment campaign, Acting Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "There is a role for wider society in terms of showing support to people who want to take that step and serve their communities.
"We want policing to be a career for everybody. We want it to be a reflection of our society."
The dissident republican threat against PSNI officers and how the organisation handles troubles legacy issues are both seen as factors which can affect Catholic recruitment.
The PSNI also faces challenges improving the number of officers from an ethnic minority background (currently below 1%) and the number of women in senior positions.