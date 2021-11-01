Universal Credit: Finance minister defends £20 cut to benefit
The finance minister has defended the Northern Ireland Executive's decision not to fund a scheme to mitigate the cut in Universal Credit (UC).
Conor Murphy said there had been "very cynical party politics" around the issue.
On Friday the executive agreed how to allocate about £250m of unspent funds.
Most of that went on health while the Department for Communities was unsuccessful in a bid for £55m related to UC.
The UK government had increased UC, the main working age benefit, by £20 a week during the worst of the pandemic.
That uplift ended at the start of October.
Social security is technically devolved to Stormont but it normally mirrors the wider UK system.
If Stormont wants to run a more generous system it needs to find the money from within its existing budget.
Mr Murphy's Sinn Féin ministerial colleague Deirdre Hargey had bid for £55m to restore the £20 UC uplift in Northern Ireland until the end of the financial year.
He said that the executive had decided to prioritise health and agreed that £200m should be allocated to that department so it meant only £23m was available for other day-to-day spending.
"This was not enough to meet the Universal Credit bid," he told the Northern Ireland Assembly.
"In addition, it would be important to replace the Universal Credit uplift on a long-term basis, not just until the end of March.
"The costs of this are expected to rise to £200m per year. In order to adequately fund health and Universal Credit I therefore set out the pro rata contributions needed from departments other than health to fund the Universal Credit uplift not just for this financial year, but also for future years.
"I therefore presented a different means of funding the Universal Credit uplift on a long-term basis. This option was not accepted."
The finance minister has been criticised by the SDLP over the issue with the party's communities spokesperson Mark Durkan saying Mr Murphy had "failed to protect local people from this cruel cut despite having the power to do so".
In response Mr Murphy said it was "hypocritical and disingenuous" to publicly say health should be prioritised, while privately seeking to reduce funding for health.