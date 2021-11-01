Newtownards: Bus hijacked by masked men and set on fire
A bus has been set on fire after being hijacked by masked men in Newtownards, County Down.
The hijacking happened in Abbot Drive at about 06:30 GMT on Monday.
Police said two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight.
The driver got off the bus unharmed but was left badly shaken, the police added. They have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.