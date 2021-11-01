NI's Covid booster jab rollout considerably lower than rest of UK
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's rollout of the Covid booster jab is considerably lower than the rest of the UK.
While almost 28% of those eligible in Northern Ireland have received their booster, elsewhere that figure is over 50%, with Wales close to 60%.
Northern Ireland lagging behind the rest of the UK is causing some concern.
It comes as the health service experienced another weekend of severe pressures, with long waits for some patients at emergency departments.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed that on Saturday 45 crews were delayed at hospital for more than two hours, with the longest wait being six hours and 19 minutes.
There was a stark message from the South Eastern Health and Social Care trust, which tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the Ulster Hospital emergency department was "under extreme pressure" and if a patient's condition was not life-threatening, they would "have to wait a very long time".
Other trusts also reported long waits at their emergency departments.
No jab shortage
It is understood a number of meetings involving the chief medical officer took place last week exploring ways of improving booster delivery.
BBC News NI understands the Department of Health would like to see greater momentum in administering the booster jab - it is hoped it will pick up in the next week.
Among those prioritised were care home residents and staff as well as other healthcare staff.
The breakdown of those vaccinated has not been published.
The health minister has said there is no shortage of vaccine.
However rollout seems to vary from one area to another depending on how individual general practices are calling patients.
While some GPs are separating the flu and booster jabs, others are organising patients to come in for both together.
That might depend on what staff they have available and the size of the practice.
However, the variation is causing some confusion, even frustration, among some members of the public who say they are afraid of missing out.
The message from GPs has been "don't ring us - wait until you are called".
In order to keep one step ahead of Covid - according to experts - vaccine uptake is crucial.
Currently 89.73% of the Northern Ireland population aged 18 or older is vaccinated - the aim is 90%.
There is evidence that immunity of the vaccine is waning, especially in the over 50s and 60s where there has been a noticeable increase in hospital admissions.
That is why health officials would like to see the pace quicken around administering boosters.
While the rollout of the booster jab has created "additional" work for GPs, this system has proved to work best as they can contact the public directly.
Some are still coming forward for their first vaccine.
According to the Covid dashboard, over the past week 4,000 people under the age of 30 received their first dose.
During the Halloween break pop-up clinics for 12 to 15-year-olds got under way - data on this group is expected to go live this week.
But it was one of the busiest weekends of the year for hospitals and the ambulance service.
As of Sunday morning, 500 people were waiting in emergency departments - almost 200 for more than 12 hours.
A source at the ambulance service said Saturday was one of the "hardest and busiest shifts" they had ever worked.
About 90% of ambulance turnaround times were longer than the standard 30-minute wait.
A spokesperson said NIAS continued to work with colleagues in the health service "to find a sustainable solution to the issue of ambulance turnaround times", but current pressures are "such that the current situation is likely to continue".
THE Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is under EXTREME pressure.— South Eastern Trust (@setrust) October 31, 2021
If your condition is not LIFE THREATENING you will have to wait a very long time.
Other services are there to help👇 https://t.co/XIY7fR3Xx8 pic.twitter.com/14IosQAsUh
NIAS said it would seek to ensure that the most seriously ill or injured "receive the quickest and most appropriate response", but that would mean those with "less urgent clinical needs may face longer waits for ambulance response, for which we would apologise in advance".
"While we work with our colleagues across health and social care, it must be stressed that the public can play a role in easing the pressure on emergency departments and, by extension, on NIAS by considering other options to help themselves such as self care, pharmacy and GP advice and out-of-hours services," the spokesperson added.