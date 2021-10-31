Weather warning as NI coast battered by high winds
A weather warning has been issued with a second night of high winds forecast along the north and east coast of Northern Ireland.
The Met Office said travel disruption was likely as gusts of 50-60mph (80-96 km/h) hit exposed coastal areas.
The warning is in place on Monday from 00:15 until 10.00.
The yellow warning follows localised storm damage in the town of Kilkeel, County Down, in the early hours of Sunday.
The Met Office has said short-term power outages and damage to trees is possible.
Met Éireann has also issued weather warnings for wind.
The forecaster had yellow warnings in place for the whole of the Republic of Ireland at various points on Sunday.
It has also issued weather warnings from 00:15 until 10:00 on Monday for counties Antrim, Down and Londonderry, with other warnings in place from Sunday evening until the early hours of Monday for 10 counties in the Republic of Ireland.
Before stormy weather arrived in the early hours of Sunday, some people were treated to a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis along the north coast of Northern Ireland.
The south and east of England were battered by heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph (130 km/h) earlier on Sunday.
Travellers heading to Scotland for the COP26 climate summit were left stranded after intense storms caused major rail disruption.
Analysis
By Cecilia Daly, BBC News NI weather presenter
A deep area of low pressure is currently affecting the UK and Ireland.
On Saturday night, as the low pressure system approached, it brought torrential rain and strong winds to many parts of Northern Ireland during the early hours.
Wind gusts of 63mph (100 km/h) were recorded in County Down at Killowen, and at Orlock Head along the Ards Peninsula.
Winds of this strength can uproot trees especially at this time of year when the trees are still full of leaves.
An unconfirmed report of a possible tornado is said to have caused damage in the Kilkeel area of County Down.
Without actual footage of the weather at this time, it is impossible to confirm whether this was an actual tornado or not, but atmospheric conditions were such that it was possible as the weather front passed through.