Halloween marked in Northern Ireland as Derry festival returns
Ghosts and ghouls were out in their droves in Londonderry as the city held its annual Halloween festival.
Derry City and Strabane District Council's annual festival is billed as one of the biggest Halloween parties in Europe.
Events have also been taking place in other parts of Northern Ireland, many of which had to be scrapped or scaled back in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Derry's festival began on Friday.
This year it is called Awakening the Walled City and features a series of spooktacular sights, characters, and digital wonders.
This year, because of continuing Covid-19 restrictions, there is no traditional parade.
However, the firework display finale over the River Foyle returns.
Halloween celebrations in Derry were reduced significantly in 2020, with most festival programmes moving online due to Covid-19.
Event organisers have several measures in place to ensure the celebrations are in line with current restrictions.
The council said lots of open spaces would allow for social distancing.
There are signs providing advice safety and staff have been on hand to remind people of guidelines.
Highlights of the planned programme have included several illuminated worlds spread across the city along with the island of Ireland's first ever digital LED installation.
Three of the worlds are in the city itself, with one world located in Strabane and, for the first time, one themed zone is to be located across the border in Buncrana, County Donegal.