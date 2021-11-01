COP26: Givan and O'Neill 'committed to tackling climate crisis'
Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers have said the Stormont Executive is "committed to tackling the climate emergency, building a cleaner environment and creating new green jobs".
Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill were speaking ahead of their attendance at the COP26 climate change summit.
Delegates from about 200 countries are at the event in Glasgow.
They are being asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030.
With the world warming because of fossil fuel emissions caused by humans, scientists warn that urgent action is needed to avoid a climate catastrophe.
Mr Givan, of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said: "Governments, businesses and individuals must all shoulder their responsibilities to create a cleaner environment and it is important that the voice of the Northern Ireland Executive is heard at the summit over the next fortnight.
"Just last week, the executive launched its draft Green Growth Strategy for Northern Ireland which sets out the long-term vision for tackling the climate crisis.
"There is much to do if we are to deliver on our commitments to build a more sustainable society."
Sinn Féin deputy leader Ms O'Neill said that "the time to act is now and to do nothing would be catastrophic and a dereliction of our responsibilities as political leaders."
She said: "We have all witnessed the impact of climate change in our lives and if we are to make a difference, then we must all work together.
"The climate crisis is no respecter of different political views and the executive stands ready to play its part in this global response."
Northern Ireland's Environment Minister Edwin Poots will also attend COP26, along with other representatives from Northern Ireland's political parties.
Mr Poots said there were "numerous challenges ahead", including "reducing our emissions, improving air quality, tackling plastic pollution, achieving zero waste, and the development of a circular economy".
Analysis
By Louise Cullen, BBC News NI agriculture and environment correspondent
With an event of this profile, there will always be a flurry of announcements, as governments and others seek to be seen as aligned with a cause.
The consultation on the Green Growth Strategy, announced last week, is a step on the way.
Northern Ireland's track record on the environment is, at best, weak.
But there is growing development of and investment in effecting green change - whether that's how cows are fed, how our homes are heated, how we move around and how accessible more environmentally friendly choices are.
And there is no doubt that many people, particularly the younger generation, are using their power as consumers to push for change.
Commitments to protect the environment are welcome; concrete actions, even more so - and more are needed.
The United Nations gathering is one of the biggest summits the UK has ever hosted.
It was delayed for a year because of the pandemic. COP stands for "conference of the parties" and it is the 26th such conference.
The UK has set a target for all of the nation's electricity to come from clean sources by 2035 and to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
But some experts have said this is not achievable with the government's current policies.
Speaking ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged leaders to make the most of it.
He said: "The question everyone is asking is whether we seize this moment or let it slip away."