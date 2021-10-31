Hillsborough: Knife held to woman's throat during burglary
- Published
A woman had a knife held to her throat during an aggravated burglary in Hillsborough, County Down, police have said.
It happened at a house in Governors Gate on Saturday night.
Police said they received a report at about 22:45 that two men had entered a property and demanded money from the woman.
The men ransacked the house and stole a sum of cash, a watch and a mobile phone before they fled the scene.
Det Insp Snoddy said police were trying to identify those involved and appealed for anyone with information to contact officers..