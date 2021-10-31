BBC News

Hillsborough: Knife held to woman's throat during burglary

Image caption, The incident happened in Governors Gate

A woman had a knife held to her throat during an aggravated burglary in Hillsborough, County Down, police have said.

It happened at a house in Governors Gate on Saturday night.

Police said they received a report at about 22:45 that two men had entered a property and demanded money from the woman.

The men ransacked the house and stole a sum of cash, a watch and a mobile phone before they fled the scene.

Det Insp Snoddy said police were trying to identify those involved and appealed for anyone with information to contact officers..

