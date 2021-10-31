Stricklands Glen: Runner stabbed in abdomen on Bangor trail
- Published
A man has been stabbed in the abdomen while running through the Stricklands Glen area of Bangor, County Down.
It happened at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.
Another man emerged from the forest area and struck the runner on the head before trying to grab his mobile phone. When the man resisted he was stabbed.
Police said the attacker - described as being about 6ft (1.82m) and wearing a black puffer jacket, tracksuit and a cap - ran off towards the beach.
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Det Insp Snoddy appealed for information and urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Stricklands Glen area to contact police.
