Newtownards: Man stabbed multiple times on Mill Street
A man has been stabbed a number of times on Mill Street in Newtownards, County Down.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man was found following a report of an altercation in the area at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.