BBC News

Newtownards: Man stabbed multiple times on Mill Street

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police received reports of an incident at around 21.30 BST on Saturday evening.

A man has been stabbed a number of times on Mill Street in Newtownards, County Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man was found following a report of an altercation in the area at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

Related Topics