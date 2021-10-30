Harold McKee: UUP councillor quits over party's 'liberal values'
A former MLA has quit the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) saying it had become difficult to endorse a leader constantly promoting liberal values.
Harold McKee criticised Doug Beattie for advising members to leave their Christianity at the door.
In a statement, Mr McKee said being a Christian was an intrinsic part of who he was.
Currently a councillor for Newry, Mourne and Down, he will now sit as an independent member.
Elected as an assembly member for South Down in May 2016, Mr McKee lost his seat in the March 2017 assembly elections.
Mr McKee attacked Mr Beattie over his stance on abortion, same-sex marriage and a recent assembly vote on gay conversion therapy.
"In relation to same sex marriage which Mr Beattie is keen to endorse, I cannot go against the infallible word of God that marriage is between one man and one woman," he said.
"I am saddened to observe that these views seem to be of little value in the UUP of today, but rather a stance of celebrating left-of-centre liberalism seems to be the only acceptable viewpoint."
A spokesperson for the party said they were sorry that Mr McKee had decided his political future no longer lay with the UUP.
"We would like to thank Harold for his service and wish him well for the future.
"The party will continue to hold out the hand of friendship as Harold takes a new path," they added.
Mr Beattie became the Ulster Unionist leader in May.
When he launched his leadership bid he said he would have a different style and would be "able to reach out to all people in Northern Ireland regardless of what your religion is, sexual orientation or ethnicity".
Mr McKee said it was "becoming very difficult to endorse a leader who is constantly to the fore promoting liberal issues" and that it seemed conservative values were being squeezed out.