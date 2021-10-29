NI Department of Health to be reallocated extra £200m
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Department of Health is to get an extra £200m from the reallocation of money across Stormont departments.
The move was announced by the Department of Finance, as part of a budget exercise known as a monitoring round.
About £80m of the health money is for ongoing pandemic pressures and £70m is for pay awards.
The finance minister said the executive agreed "investment in the health service is paramount".
Conor Murphy added that of the £250m available almost 90% was going to the Department of Health.
Other allocations to health include £30m to tackle waiting lists and £15m to support health trusts.
Health Minister Robin Swann said he was grateful for the extra money.
"In particular I am pleased £70m has been allocated to allow for the implementation of the pay review body's recommendation of a 3% pay increase for staff," he said.
"The immense work and sacrifice of our staff over the course of this pandemic is, I know, appreciated by everyone in our society and I will continue to do all I can to show that appreciation in concrete terms going forward."
He added: "It would be remiss of me, however, not to reiterate that while additional allocations will always be welcome a long-term solution to the needs of health and social services here require sustained and guaranteed funding over a number of years.
"I am heartened, however, that the message that a multi-year budget is essential has been listened to by the UK Treasury.
"I will now liaise with the finance minister and executive colleagues to explore the implications of the budget announcement by the chancellor, for health funding here going forward."
'Competing demands'
Aside from health, the next largest allocation of £21m goes to education with almost £8m of that for the special needs sector.
The Department for Infrastructure gets £500,000 for a scheme to encourage new taxi drivers to join the industry.
The Department of Communities had bid for £55m to mitigate the end of a £20 weekly uplift for people claiming universal credit.
That bid was not successful and it is understood the issue will require further discussion by the executive as it would represent a significant ongoing cost.
"There are many competing demands on public spending and with bids totalling more than double the funding available, the executive has had to prioritise," Mr Murphy said.
"It isn't possible to fund everything."