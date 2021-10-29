Stephen Barriskill murder accused appears in court
- Published
A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 63-year-old Stephen Barriskill in Portadown.
Connor Lawrence McNeill, of Whitesides Hill in Portadown, is also charged with possession of a gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Mr Barriskill's body was found at a house in Whitesides Hill on Wednesday, after police responded to a report of an incident.
Mr McNeill spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.
A detective sergeant told Craigavon Magistrates' Court, where Mr McNeill was appearing via videolink, that he could connect the accused to the charges.
No application for bail was made.
Mr McNeill is due to appear again on 5 November for bail application.